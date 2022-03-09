SUV catches fire Wednesday morning on Kansas Turnpike just south of Topeka

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - A sport utility vehicle was reported on fire early Wednesday on the Kansas Turnpike just south of Topeka, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 7:35 a.m. on southbound Interstate 335 along the turnpike, about two miles south of the Shawnee-Osage county line.

Initial reports indicated a small black SUV was on fire, with smoke reported drifting across the roadway.

Fire crews from Osage County were responding, and the Auburn Fire Department was providing mutual aid.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

