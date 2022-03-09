Advertisement

Semi tips at K-4 & US-24 interchange

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer was not injured following an accident Wednesday morning at...
The driver of a semi tractor-trailer was not injured following an accident Wednesday morning at K-4 and US-24.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Speed appears to be a factor in a single-semi accident along the Oakland Expressway Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 9:30 a.m., a semi tractor-trailer rolled on its side while attempting to exit northbound K-4 to westbound US-24.

KHP says it appears the big rig was driving too fast.

The semi tractor trailer blocked the entire exit, causing traffic to be rerouted.

As of 10:30 a.m., crews say they expect the exit will be closed for “a few more hours.”

The driver was not reported to be injured and had no passengers.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast for March 10
Winter Storm Warning begins tonight
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas AG files motions in Wyandotte Co. to dismiss challenges of redistricting map
Authorities working to identify body found in Jefferson County
Anthony Herrera, 32
Topeka man behind bars after cocaine found during traffic stop
Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident

Latest News

Lightning strikes behind the WIBW news station in Topeka.
Officials discuss lightning safety as spring storms head to Kansas
Colton Grant Miller
Topeka man behind bars after alleged attempt to run over business owners in theft case
FILE
Marshall to introduce legislation restricting abortion before first heartbeat, contradicting Texas law
Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Tribe Council Member Raphael Wahwassuck speaks with KSDE Board...
Tribal leaders address Kansas Board of Edu. over Watson’s remarks; pledge to move forward
Additional Ft. Riley troops to deploy to Europe as Ukrainians attempt to evacuate home country