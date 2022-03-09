Semi tips at K-4 & US-24 interchange

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Speed appears to be a factor in a single-semi accident along the Oakland Expressway Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 9:30 a.m., a semi tractor-trailer rolled on its side while attempting to exit northbound K-4 to westbound US-24.

KHP says it appears the big rig was driving too fast.

The semi tractor trailer blocked the entire exit, causing traffic to be rerouted.

As of 10:30 a.m., crews say they expect the exit will be closed for “a few more hours.”

The driver was not reported to be injured and had no passengers.

