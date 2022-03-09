RCPD on the hunt for man wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated battery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are on the hunt for a man wanted for aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.

The Riley County Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, March 9, to ask the public to help officers find Robert Baggett who has a warrant out for his arrest.

RCPD said Baggett is wanted for aggravated burglary and aggravated battery with a total bond of $5,000. He is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs around 215 pounds.

If anyone has information about Baggett’s whereabouts, they should contact RCPD immediately at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

