Quenemo man behind bars for multiple warrants, possession of drugs

QUENEMO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Quenemo man is behind bars on multiple arrest warrants and for possession of drugs.

Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, Osage Co. deputies say they served an arrest warrant in the 300 block of N 3rd St. in Quenemo.

Deputies said Michael E. Hutchinson, 61, of Quenemo, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail.

Hutchinson was booked on two Osage Co. warrants, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

