Advertisement

Quenemo man behind bars for multiple warrants, possession of drugs

Michael Hutchinson
Michael Hutchinson(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUENEMO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Quenemo man is behind bars on multiple arrest warrants and for possession of drugs.

Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, Osage Co. deputies say they served an arrest warrant in the 300 block of N 3rd St. in Quenemo.

Deputies said Michael E. Hutchinson, 61, of Quenemo, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail.

Hutchinson was booked on two Osage Co. warrants, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident
David Allen Brookens II
Man accused of stealing dozens of Downtown Topeka parking meters
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, lower right, and teammates celebrate after defeating Texas in...
Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket
One taken to the hospital after car collides with firetruck
Slick roads cause car to slide into fire truck near Topeka
Generic car crash
One taken to hospital after crash early Monday west of Topeka

Latest News

2019 Lawrence tornado survivor shares his story
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
Topeka City Council
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
police lights
Police: 1 Joplin, Mo. officer, suspect dead after shooting, 2 officers wounded