Police find man with medical condition missing from Ottawa

Ottawa Police search for William "Bill" Pickering on March 9, 2022.
Ottawa Police search for William "Bill" Pickering on March 9, 2022.(Ottawa Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have called off the search for a man with medical conditions who went missing from Ottawa while walking his dog Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday morning, March 9, to notify the community to be on the lookout for a missing man. About an hour later, officers said they found him safe and sound.

OPD said officers are looking for William “Bill” Pickering, 78, of Ottawa. He was last seen around 8th and Lincoln around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday walking west with a small black dog.

Police said Pickering has medical conditions that require immediate care.

Pickering has been described as 6-feet-tall, 140 pounds with gray hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing all black or gray clothing.

If anyone sees Pickering or knows where he may be, they should call OPD at 785-242-1700 immediately.

