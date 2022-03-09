Advertisement

Police: 1 Joplin, Mo. officer, suspect dead after shooting, 2 officers wounded

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Joplin police say one officer has died and a man suspected of shooting him also died after a confrontation in the southwest Missouri city.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Lewis says two other officers injured in the Tuesday afternoon shooting remain hospitalized, one in critical condition and the other in serious but stable condition. Lewis said officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to a disturbance and exchanged gunfire with a suspect, injuring two officers.

Lewis says the suspect then fled in a stolen police car and gunfire was exchanged again, injuring another officer and the suspect. It is unclear what sparked the shooting. Lewis said there is no continuing threat to the Joplin community.

