Officials discuss lightning safety as spring storms head to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lightning can strike without warning and is one of the most common weather hazards we face. So what can we do to avoid getting struck?

“Other things to keep in mind is anything that has substantial walls and a roof is your first option,” said Derek Deroche, the Severe Weather Program Coodinator for the National Weather Service. “If you have something like a lean-to structure, those generally are not safe, as lightning can come in sideways through the structure such as that.”

Now if you are out and about and unable to get into a sturdy structure, your car is always a good second option.

“A car is a perfectly safe place to be as long as you roll up the windows,” Deroche noted. “Anything with sides and a roof such as a vehicle is a safe option to get into.”

What about the saying when thunder roars, go indoors? Can a simple rhyme like that really get people to understand the danger of lightning?

“Something that’s easily remembered such as a jingle or something that rhymes maybe will be more beneficial to them in the long run as being something they can quickly recall and then take action on that,” said Deroche.

It’s also a good idea to know the forecast because you never know when or where lightning will first strike.

“The first lightning strike can be just as deadly as the last lightning strike,” Deroche continued. “You may not see or hear that first one. So if you see skies darken, or see a thunderstorm approach then it is generally advisable to seek shelter in a substantial building.”

So the next time you hear the thunder roar, be sure and get indoors.

