Advertisement

New Urgent Care opens near Lake Shawnee in east Topeka

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis opened its first urgent care in east Topeka Wednesday morning.

St. Francis staff and representatives from the Greater Topeka Partnership cut the ribbon on the new location.

It is conveniently located at SE 29th and Croco Rd., across the street from Lake Shawnee and the Bettis Sports Complex.

“I think in the coming season we are going to start seeing a lot more people getting out, being active, and coming to Lake Shawnee,” said physician assistant Beth Lau. “We do not want anyone to get hurt, but it is just a part of life. So, if you are fishing and get a fish hook stuck in your finger or a baseball comes flying, we are here for you.”

She said the clinic is fully equipped for emergencies, treating anything from a sore throat to shortness of breath. Lau adds they also have X-ray machines and labs on site.

St. Francis’ CEO, Steven Anderson, was in attendance for the grand opening and said the expansion into east Topeka allows them to offer care to the entire community, not just a portion of it.

“Accessible healthcare is critical, so we need to make sure we distribute our resources in the right way and that we are in every part of the community,” he continued saying, “This just helps us put one more dot on the map to say we are now here to serve you, you do not need to drive, we have a great choice right here in your neighborhood.”

Anderson said they also plan to build more locations in other parts of the region.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast for March 10
Winter Storm Warning begins tonight
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas AG files motions in Wyandotte Co. to dismiss challenges of redistricting map
Authorities working to identify body found in Jefferson County
Anthony Herrera, 32
Topeka man behind bars after cocaine found during traffic stop
Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident

Latest News

Lightning strikes behind the WIBW news station in Topeka.
Officials discuss lightning safety as spring storms head to Kansas
Colton Grant Miller
Topeka man behind bars after alleged attempt to run over business owners in theft case
FILE
Marshall to introduce legislation restricting abortion before first heartbeat, contradicting Texas law
Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Tribe Council Member Raphael Wahwassuck speaks with KSDE Board...
Tribal leaders address Kansas Board of Edu. over Watson’s remarks; pledge to move forward
Additional Ft. Riley troops to deploy to Europe as Ukrainians attempt to evacuate home country