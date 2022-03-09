New Urgent Care opens near Lake Shawnee in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis opened its first urgent care in east Topeka Wednesday morning.

St. Francis staff and representatives from the Greater Topeka Partnership cut the ribbon on the new location.

It is conveniently located at SE 29th and Croco Rd., across the street from Lake Shawnee and the Bettis Sports Complex.

“I think in the coming season we are going to start seeing a lot more people getting out, being active, and coming to Lake Shawnee,” said physician assistant Beth Lau. “We do not want anyone to get hurt, but it is just a part of life. So, if you are fishing and get a fish hook stuck in your finger or a baseball comes flying, we are here for you.”

She said the clinic is fully equipped for emergencies, treating anything from a sore throat to shortness of breath. Lau adds they also have X-ray machines and labs on site.

St. Francis’ CEO, Steven Anderson, was in attendance for the grand opening and said the expansion into east Topeka allows them to offer care to the entire community, not just a portion of it.

“Accessible healthcare is critical, so we need to make sure we distribute our resources in the right way and that we are in every part of the community,” he continued saying, “This just helps us put one more dot on the map to say we are now here to serve you, you do not need to drive, we have a great choice right here in your neighborhood.”

Anderson said they also plan to build more locations in other parts of the region.

