Lawrence voted one of best cities in U.S. for college hoops fans

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The city called home to the University of Kansas Jayhawks has been found to be one of the best cities in the nation for college hoops fans.

With March Madness right around the corner, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Cities for College Basketball Fans to help get hoops lovers amped for tournament time.

To find the top spots for NCAA hoops, WalletHub said it crunched the numbers on over 290 cities using nine key metrics ranging from the number of teams per city, winning percentage of each team, to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.

According to the report, Lawrence - home of the University of Kansas Jayhawks - was ranked as the fourth-best city in the nation for college ball lovers with a score of 53.42. The top 5 cities are as follows:

Durham, North Carolina Storrs, Connecticut Lexington, Kentucky Lawrence, Kansas Los Angeles, California

Other cities in Kansas that made the list include 197th Manhattan, 238 Kansas City and 277 Wichita.

The study also indicates that Lawrence has the fifth-best performing college basketball teams. It also found the home of the Jayhawks tied for the highest minimum season ticket price for a college basketball game as well as most engaged basketball fans.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

