Tribal leaders address Kansas Board of Edu. over Watson’s remarks; pledge to move forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Department of Education Board of Education met with local tribe leaders Wednesday morning to further discuss how Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson’s words a few weeks ago impacts American Indian learning.

The Chairperson of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Tribe Council Joseph “Zeke” Rupnick joined virtually. He disagreed with the board’s decision to reject Watson’s resignation following video shows him using controversial comments made towards American Indians.

Rupnick said the tribe and the board will need to work together to resolve the issue and move forward, but people can not forget what the commissioner said.

PBP Nation Tribe Council Member Raphael Wahwassuck said their concerns started long before this past incident.

“Every time there’s an election here at the state, the representatives that sit across the street - many of which are unfamiliar with us,” said Wahwassuck. “Many of which can only refer to their knowledge of us as individuals, as governments, as people, from one or two paragraphs that are in the textbooks currently and that’s usually in a pre-1900 context.”

The board discussed plans of action later in the meeting with a Kansas State Assistant Professor for Educational Leadership and Coordinator for Indigenous Partnerships. Dr. Alex Red Corn started his time by saying he is not a spokesperson for tribes in the state of Kansas but did give an hour-long presentation with findings of how textbooks are used, how little information is shown of American Indians post-1900, and what the board can do now following Watson’s remarks to continue the conversation.

He gave five considerations for improving education about, for, and with American Indians in Kansas. He said there should be curricular reform, affirming the sovereignty of Native nations, Examining data infrastructure, creating a position at KSDE to coordinate American Indian education programming/relationship building/related initiatives, and removal of American Indian themed mascots and imagery.

Red Corn said students seeing American Indian terms used as school spirit could create self-identity struggles for students as well as increase stereotypes for non-American Indian students. Wahwassuck used the example of schools being able to change mascots in a swift way like Hiawatha who changed their names to Red Hawks from Redskins. According to the board, the number of high schools with images or mascots totals to 30 in the state.

Red Corn offered the board look at other states and how they treat educating American Indian individuals at their schools. He showed how the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s website featuring a Memorandum of Understanding page available for American Indians. It says, “The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) recognizes the sovereign authority of each of the eleven federally recognized American Indian nations in Wisconsin. The importance of collaboration and partnership through formal government-to-government relationships helps to ensure that Wisconsin’s American Indian students have the resources they need to become college and career ready.”

Red Corn showed an example of similar initiatives from departments in Washington state, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.

He said there are schools in Kansas not utilizing Title VI funding that’s available for American Indian students that could help keep those students in school and help continue the discussion of equality in schools. His graph showed the top five districts (Wichita, Lawrence, Topeka, Royal Valley, Coffeyville) using funding towards those students. In total, there are 146 districts that qualify and only 13 used that funding in Fiscal Year 2021. Those 13 collectively brought in $731,000 to the state specifically for American Indian/Alaska Native students, equal to around $225 per student. He said 21 school districts with at least 100 AI/AN students and 20 districts with at least 50 AI/AN students do not pursue funding.

Red Corn said, “The more that we can make sure we affirm who they are in their complexities through curriculum, media decisions, and all those things - the more likely they are to succeed.”

