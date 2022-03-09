Kansas Senate shows support for Ukraine with sunflowers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Kansas Senate Tuesday showed their support for Ukraine through a shared connection between it and the sunflower state.

Senators each held sunflowers at their desks in the statehouse chamber as a show of solidarity with the country under siege.

The sunflower acts as not only the Kansas state flower, but also as the national flower of Ukraine. So, senate leaders felt there was no better way to show their support.

“I think it’s fitting that on behalf of the Kansas Senate, that we show solidarity for the Ukrainians,” Senate Vice President Rick Wilborn said. “There’s a lot of Ukrainians in the United States, and in Kansas, so we let them know that we care.”

