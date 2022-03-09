Advertisement

Kansas Senate shows support for Ukraine with sunflowers

Senators each held sunflowers at their desks in the statehouse chamber as a show of solidarity...
Senators each held sunflowers at their desks in the statehouse chamber as a show of solidarity with the country under siege.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Kansas Senate Tuesday showed their support for Ukraine through a shared connection between it and the sunflower state.

Senators each held sunflowers at their desks in the statehouse chamber as a show of solidarity with the country under siege.

The sunflower acts as not only the Kansas state flower, but also as the national flower of Ukraine. So, senate leaders felt there was no better way to show their support.

“I think it’s fitting that on behalf of the Kansas Senate, that we show solidarity for the Ukrainians,” Senate Vice President Rick Wilborn said. “There’s a lot of Ukrainians in the United States, and in Kansas, so we let them know that we care.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident
David Allen Brookens II
Man accused of stealing dozens of Downtown Topeka parking meters
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, lower right, and teammates celebrate after defeating Texas in...
Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket
One taken to the hospital after car collides with firetruck
Slick roads cause car to slide into fire truck near Topeka
Generic car crash
One taken to hospital after crash early Monday west of Topeka

Latest News

2019 Lawrence tornado survivor shares his story
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
Topeka City Council
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
police lights
Police: 1 Joplin, Mo. officer, suspect dead after shooting, 2 officers wounded