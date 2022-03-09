Kansas Rep. Ron Estes addresses gas prices on House floor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Representative Ron Estes (R-4th District) discussed rising gas prices on the House floor Tuesday, blaming President Joe Biden’s policies for damaging businesses and for the hardships of some families in the state.

“Moms in my district like Megan have seen the cost of filling their tanks and heating their homes continue to climb,” Estes said.

While displaying a chart that equates Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with the record-high in gas prices of $4.17 on average reached this week, Estes said Biden’s energy policies have weakened the United States abroad and “crushed us economically at home,” while noting that it’s estimated the average American family will spend an extra $1,300 in gas this year.

Estes said Biden and his policies are solely responsible for the rising prices, and he called Biden’s energy agenda “anti-American.” Estes finished, “When (the) United States isn’t reliant on foreign oil, we can better address the global threats of tyrants and dictators. It’s time we prioritize American energy production again, that will put American families first and keep our country safe.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.