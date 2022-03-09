Advertisement

Kansas Board of Education hears how to improve experience for students of color

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Board of Education members got a look at how the classroom experience can be improved for students of color.

Governor Laura Kelly’s commission for racial equity and justice issued its report, covering areas like building relationships with school resource officers, providing translators, and increasing teacher diversity.

Recommendations include removing school mascots with Native American likeness. Board member, Ann Mah, said there is room for improvement to help all Kansas students.

“I think we have a lot of work to do in terms of making sure that we have equitable access to all the educational resources for students of color,” she said. “I don’t think we’re there yet; I think we have a lot of work to do.”

The board’s meeting continues Wednesday, March 8, where they will hear from Native American groups about their experiences in Kansas education.

