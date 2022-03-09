Advertisement

Kansas’ Agbaji voted unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year by AP

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots between Oklahoma State guard Keylan Boone (20) and...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots between Oklahoma State guard Keylan Boone (20) and forward Kalib Boone (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas senior guard Ochai Agbaji is the unanimous pick as The Associated Press Big 12 player of the year after the league’s leading scorer helped the sixth-ranked Jayhawks share the regular-season conference title with No. 3 Baylor.

The Jayhawks and defending national champion Bears are the only teams to have a player on both the AP first- and second-teams announced Tuesday, as determined by the vote of a panel of 17 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league.

Agbaji, the only unanimous first-team pick, is averaging 19.8 points a game, while shooting 47.7% from the field and ranking second in the league with 2.9 made 3-pointers a game.

He is joined on the first team by Baylor guard James Akinjo, Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington, Kansas State sophomore guard Nijel Pack and Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams.

The second-team picks are Kansas junior Christian Braun, Baylor junior Adam Flagler, Texas senior Timmy Allen, TCU sophomore Mike Miles Jr., and West Virginia senior Taz Sherman.

