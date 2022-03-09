K-State closes Manhattan campus ahead of projected winter storm

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of a projected winter storm, K-State has notified students and staff the Manhattan campus will close on Thursday.

On Wednesday, March 9, Kansas State University alerted students, faculty, staff and visitors that the Manhattan campus will be closed on Thursday, March 10. The only people on campus will be essential personnel.

K-State said the Salina and Olathe campuses are both slated for remote operations and instruction. It also said both Manhattan and Salina on-campus dining centers will open at 8 a.m.

