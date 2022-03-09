Advertisement

Junction City residents gained a new perspective on diversity and equity Tuesday

Junction City residents gained a new perspective on diversity and equity Tuesday
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City residents got a fresh perspective during a panel on diversity and equality Tuesday night.

Junction City Main Street invited six area high schoolers to sit on its panel for its community forum -- as well as Junction City native and KU professor -- acclaimed Oscar-winning film director Kevin Wilmott, and Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Director of Policy and Engagement, Miles Sandler.

Following an open discussion -- each student was able to discuss with Wilmott and Sandler...some ways to make a difference.

“I’m just hoping that the adults learn to listen to the kids, sometimes we say stupid things but sometimes the stupid things turn into smart ones.” St. Xavier Junior, Grace Lichtensteiger says.

“There are a plethora of ways to…to get out of the house and b active in our community and making it a better and safer environment for our future kids.” Junction City Senior, Elijah Evans says.

Wilmott also shared inequalities he has experienced -- and how he has worked to overcome them.

The student panel included:

Junction City High School students: Nathan Amaro, Elijah Evans, Lyla Hayden and Bethany Wells.

St. Xavier High School students: Grace Lichtensteiger and Casey Sexton-Snow.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident
David Allen Brookens II
Man accused of stealing dozens of Downtown Topeka parking meters
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, lower right, and teammates celebrate after defeating Texas in...
Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket
One taken to the hospital after car collides with firetruck
Slick roads cause car to slide into fire truck near Topeka
Generic car crash
One taken to hospital after crash early Monday west of Topeka

Latest News

Ralph's been saluting Scouts lately, and this time we visit Hiawatha.
Cub Scouting Good Kids visit the Brown County Sheriff's Office
Ron McHenry announces his retirement as Washburn University women's basketball coach.
Washburn women's basketball coach Ron McHenry announces retirement
Junction City residents gained a new perspective on diversity and equity Tuesday
2019 Lawrence tornado survivor shares his story