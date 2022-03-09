Junction City residents gained a new perspective on diversity and equity Tuesday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City residents got a fresh perspective during a panel on diversity and equality Tuesday night.

Junction City Main Street invited six area high schoolers to sit on its panel for its community forum -- as well as Junction City native and KU professor -- acclaimed Oscar-winning film director Kevin Wilmott, and Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Director of Policy and Engagement, Miles Sandler.

Following an open discussion -- each student was able to discuss with Wilmott and Sandler...some ways to make a difference.

“I’m just hoping that the adults learn to listen to the kids, sometimes we say stupid things but sometimes the stupid things turn into smart ones.” St. Xavier Junior, Grace Lichtensteiger says.

“There are a plethora of ways to…to get out of the house and b active in our community and making it a better and safer environment for our future kids.” Junction City Senior, Elijah Evans says.

Wilmott also shared inequalities he has experienced -- and how he has worked to overcome them.

The student panel included:

Junction City High School students: Nathan Amaro, Elijah Evans, Lyla Hayden and Bethany Wells.

St. Xavier High School students: Grace Lichtensteiger and Casey Sexton-Snow.

