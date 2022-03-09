Flags directed to be flown at half-staff in honor of 8K Kansans lost to COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of the over 8,000 Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19, flags have been ordered to be lowered to half-staff.

In honor of the 8,003 Kansans who have died as a result of COVID-19 and the families they left behind, Governor Laura Kelly says she has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state effective immediately until sundown on Friday, March 11.

“I’m deeply saddened as I order flags to half-staff for the eighth time since the pandemic began,” Gov. Kelly said. “We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

