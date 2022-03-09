Fire in Manhattan fully engulfs two-story home
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire completely destroyed a Manhattan home early Wednesday morning.
The Manhattan Fire Department was called to 2112 Farmingdale Ct. at around 4:17 a.m. on Wednesday March 9th, on a report of a structure fire.
When fire crews arrived they found a fully involved fire at a two-story home. The fire reached a second alarm before crews contained it in about an hour and twenty minutes.
The home was not occupied at the time of the fire.
There was a total of $230,000 in structure loss, while the home’s content loss has not yet been determined. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
