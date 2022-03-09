Advertisement

Fiesta Mexicana heads back to Capital City with changes after pandemic cancellation

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fiesta Mexicana will make a comeback in the Capital City following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic - with a twist.

Organizers for Fiesta Mexicana took to Facebook over the weekend to notify the community that the Fiesta to raise funds for Holy Family Catholic School is making a return to the Capital City in 2022.

At its core, officials said Fiesta Mexicana is about community and raising money for the school to provide quality education for Topeka’s children.

Official dates for Fiesta Mexicana are July 14-16, 2022. Organizers said food windows will open at 4 p.m. with music and entertainment starting at 5.

As for changes, officials said the event will be smaller than usual but remains centered around Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Instead of hosting the annual 5K run/walk, a new kick-off event will be held in downtown Topeka which incorporated family, food, music and dancing.

