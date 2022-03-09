Emporia State AD Weiser retires after leading Hornets for more than 20 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University Athletic Director Kent Weiser is retiring from the department he’s been leading since August of 1999. He made the announcement Thursday afternoon saying he will be ending his 50-year-long career with his last stop as AD at ESU.

He said he has been asking himself if he could continue putting in the effort the job requires. He said he planned to retire this summer, next summer or the summer after that.

“There are some leadership changes going on at ESU and I thought for myself, for the coaches and the department that this would probably be the right time to do that,” he said.

He leaves behind a legacy of success. He’s been in charge as the Hornet’s programs combined for 25 MIAA regular season team championships and 18 tournament championships. Nine programs featured Academic All-Americans and every team had at least one Academic All-District during his tenure. Athletics has had a department-wide GPA of over 3.0 for 26 straight semesters.

“The coaches have allowed me to be a part of their programs and I get to come into the locker room at times and I get to come out to practice to get to the know the student athletes and I’ve done that for 20-some years,” he said. “We’re recruiting some of the kids of our former student-athletes that played here when I first arrived.”

Men’s Basketball Coach Craig Doty he knew the day would come at some point but wasn’t expecting the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“If he has a feeling that perhaps he doesn’t have the energy that he wants to give then he knows when it’s time so I’m not going to question the timing of it. For us, I’m just so appreciative. I’m just so thankful,” said Doty.

Doty shared a few stories of his time working with Weiser. He said he would visit his home often to pick berries with his kids. He said Weiser looked out for Doty’s pregnant wife with a parking spot closer to arena. Doty said helping him on the court and off the court cements his legacy.

“He puts us in the best position to succeed with the resources that we have and we are going to miss this man. We’re just so thankful and grateful for the time that we had with him here at Emporia State,” said Doty. ”But we’re going to have him driving the bus. He’s coming back, he’s got season tickets for life. He’s going to be in the crowd. Kent’s a part of ESU forever. He knows that and we’re going to see him often.”

Football Coach Garin Higgins seconded being taken back at the announcement, and seconds the appreciation for Weiser hiring him.

“He has been my boss for 16 years, he’s been my mentor for 16 years but at the same time he’s been a very good friend of mine and that’s what he means to me. He’s a good person. I’m going to miss him but at the same time I’m going to wish him nothing but the best,” he said.

Weiser credits five principles for his success -- being a good front door the university, following the rules, being fiscally responsible, enhancing the education experience, and fielding competitive teams.

“The wins and losses, that’s the easy one to say yeah those were the most fun and I’m sure proud of being a part of those but I just think the overall culture and mission of the athletics department is strong and something I’m very proud of confident will continue,” he said.

Weiser started his career at the University of Kansas in 1981 where held administrative positions as ticket manager and marketing director. He also served as the women’s golf coach from 84-88. He then worked at Ottawa University from 1990-93 before moving to Oregon State as Associate AD for six years.

His last day as the Emporia State Athletic Director is July 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.