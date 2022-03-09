Crews extinguish car fire early Wednesday outside south Topeka convenience store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a car fire early Wednesday outside at south Topeka convenience store and gas station.

The blaze was reported around 6:05 a.m. outside the Kwik Shop at 3706 S.W. Burlingame Road.

Topeka Fire Department officials said flames were coming from the engine compartment of a silver BMW 6 car upon their arrival.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, as a Topeka Fire Department truck company and engine company responded to the scene.

The initial call indicated the car may have been at a fuel pump in front of the Kwik Shop at the time it caught fire.

However, crews found the car actually was parked along the south side of the Kwik Shop building when they arrived, about 50 feet from the nearest gas pump.

Topeka Fire Department officials said the blaze didn’t damage the Kwik Shop building, which was only about 5 feet away from the car.

No injuries were reported and crews cleared the scene around 6:45 a.m.

