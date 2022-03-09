Advertisement

Crews extinguish car fire early Wednesday outside south Topeka convenience store

Crews made quick work of a car fire early Wednesday outside the Kwik Shop at 3706 S.W....
Crews made quick work of a car fire early Wednesday outside the Kwik Shop at 3706 S.W. Burlingame Road.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a car fire early Wednesday outside at south Topeka convenience store and gas station.

The blaze was reported around 6:05 a.m. outside the Kwik Shop at 3706 S.W. Burlingame Road.

Topeka Fire Department officials said flames were coming from the engine compartment of a silver BMW 6 car upon their arrival.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, as a Topeka Fire Department truck company and engine company responded to the scene.

The initial call indicated the car may have been at a fuel pump in front of the Kwik Shop at the time it caught fire.

However, crews found the car actually was parked along the south side of the Kwik Shop building when they arrived, about 50 feet from the nearest gas pump.

Topeka Fire Department officials said the blaze didn’t damage the Kwik Shop building, which was only about 5 feet away from the car.

No injuries were reported and crews cleared the scene around 6:45 a.m.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident
Anthony Herrera, 32
Topeka man behind bars after cocaine found during traffic stop
From Left to Right, Jerry W. Smith, Jr., Christopher A. Smith, Fallan K. Perkins, and Nikki P....
Four arrested in Dickinson Co. meth bust
Washburn women's basketball coach Ron McHenry announced his retirement Tuesday, after 22...
Long-time Washburn women’s basketball coach Ron McHenry announces retirement

Latest News

A sport utility vehicle was reported on fire early Wednesday on Interstate 335 along the Kansas...
SUV catches fire Wednesday morning on Kansas Turnpike just south of Topeka
Manhattan Fire crews battle a completely involved house fire early Wed. morning on Farmingdale...
Fire in Manhattan fully engulfs two-story home
A woman was injured after the car she was driving rear-ended a car after it had pulled over for...
Woman injured in rear-end crash as car pulls over for emergency vehicle in Salina
Ralph's been saluting Scouts lately, and this time we visit Hiawatha.
Cub Scouting Good Kids visit the Brown County Sheriff's Office