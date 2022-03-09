Central Topeka Grocery Oasis receives $105,000 toward construction of new store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka group just got a huge boost in their efforts to get a grocery store in Central Topeka.

The Central Topeka Grocery Oasis announced over $100,000 in grants they received in their battle to erase the food desert in that area. $95,000 from the Topeka Community Foundation, and another $10,000 from the Sunflower Foundation, will help the group with its plans to construct a new grocery store at 1200 SW Washburn.

Several areas in that part of town have been without direct access to fresh groceries since the Dillons at Huntoon and Lane closed down.

