Advertisement

Central Topeka Grocery Oasis receives $105,000 toward construction of new store

The Central Topeka Grocery Oasis group mailed a survey to local residents this past week as it...
The Central Topeka Grocery Oasis group mailed a survey to local residents this past week as it moves forward with plans to bring a new store back to central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka group just got a huge boost in their efforts to get a grocery store in Central Topeka.

The Central Topeka Grocery Oasis announced over $100,000 in grants they received in their battle to erase the food desert in that area. $95,000 from the Topeka Community Foundation, and another $10,000 from the Sunflower Foundation, will help the group with its plans to construct a new grocery store at 1200 SW Washburn.

Several areas in that part of town have been without direct access to fresh groceries since the Dillons at Huntoon and Lane closed down.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident
David Allen Brookens II
Man accused of stealing dozens of Downtown Topeka parking meters
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, lower right, and teammates celebrate after defeating Texas in...
Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket
One taken to the hospital after car collides with firetruck
Slick roads cause car to slide into fire truck near Topeka
Generic car crash
One taken to hospital after crash early Monday west of Topeka

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
Topeka City Council
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
police lights
Police: 1 Joplin, Mo. officer, suspect dead after shooting, 2 officers wounded
Authorities working to identify body found in Jefferson County