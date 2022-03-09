Cargill partners with Plug and Play participant for innovative development

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GO Topeka is excited about a new partnership born from its Plug and Play accelerator program.

Plug and Play Topeka announced Wednesday that Cargill has partnered with StenCo LLC, a packaging company based out of Birmingham, Alabama.

StenCo is a recent graduate from the Plug and Play accelerator program, while Cargill is one of the three founding partners along with Evergy and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

StenCo leadership says they will work with Cargill’s development team to work on new sustainable and cost-efficient packaging materials.

“StenCo’s mission is to create packaging materials that are better for the environment, focusing on affordability and sustainability while protecting the products of world-class consumer brands like Cargill,” said John Brown, CEO of StenCo. “We greatly look forward to working closely with Cargill’s industry-leading R&D and technology teams to create an oxygen-excluding, biodegradable barrier for Cargill’s packaging materials. Working with Plug and Play, GO Topeka and Cargill has been an exceptional experience, and we are extremely excited to develop the partnership further.”

GO Topeka says these types of partnerships are exactly what they hoped to achieve when they started Plug and Play.

“Partnerships like these are precisely why GO Topeka is proud to have the Plug and Play animal health accelerator in our city,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka. “StenCo represents the future of sustainable packaging, and their innovative processes are going to elevate Cargill’s ability to address supply chain sustainability issues. We look forward to working with the StenCo team to continue showing them our community’s value as they grow and expand in the years to come.”

“It’s exciting to see this partnership come to fruition, as it represents the power of our Topeka accelerator,” said Lindsay Lebahn, program manager for Plug and Play Topeka. “Seeing our corporate partners want to engage at this level with the program’s participating startups is exactly why we do what we do. It points to the quality of startups we’re bringing to the area, and to the innovative ideas and products each one brings to the table. We hope this is just the beginning of many more strategic partnerships to come.”

