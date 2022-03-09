Advertisement

Authorities working to identify body found in Jefferson County

(WALB)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson Co. authorities are working to identify a body found near the town of Winchester.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig told 13 NEWS a farmer found the body Friday. It was in a tree line by an abandoned house off 166th street, east of Mooney Creek Rd. The location is northeast of Winchester.

Herrig said the person appeared to be a man in his 40s. He said the body may have been there since January.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Lansing Police, and Leavenworth Co. Sheriff’s Office are assisting the investigation.

Herrig said an autopsy is being done to identify the victim, how he died, and whether any foul play is suspected.

