2016 triple murder suspect heading to trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suspected of murdering three people at a Topeka apartment complex is heading to trial.

The Shawnee Co. District Court determined Tuesday there was probable cause that 38-year-old Yanez Sanford committed the murders. Sanford will be arraigned May 26.

Sanford faces several charges in the 2016 deaths of Dominique Ray, Camrah Trotter, and her unborn child. Among those are three counts of first-degree murder, rape, and kidnapping.

Ray and Trotter were found dead in the Fairlawn Green apartments in August 2016. Topeka police investigated the murders for four years before Sanford was arrested in Missouri in September 2020. He was then extradited back to Kansas and charged with the murders.

