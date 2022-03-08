Wichita woman arrested after meth found during traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman is behind bars after an Osage Co. deputy found meth on her.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon, March 7, a deputy conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 158 on I-35.

During the stop, the deputy said they found illegal drugs on the driver.

The driver, Emajen C. Avery, 24, of Wichita, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office and Waverly Police Department assisted in the arrest.

