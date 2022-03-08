Dry and ‘mild’ through tomorrow, snow by Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs will be able to get in the 40s today and tomorrow for our warmest part of the work week before the focus shifts to our next winter storm with a snow storm on Thursday.

While there still remains uncertainty on how much snow to expect, latest thinking is for areas along and north of I-70 to get the higher totals. High confidence of at least 2″ is likely with medium confidence especially north of I-70 of at least 4″. It’s not certain what the maximum would be yet however latest models do indicate a few spots up to 6″ even 7″. Keep checking back later today, tomorrow and even on Thursday for the latest forecast updates as we fine-tune the forecast.

Normal High: 54/Normal Low: 31 (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows in the low-mid 20s. Winds S/N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds again. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

One of our short term models is indicating snow developing late in the afternoon through the evening hours north of I-70 however most models do hold off the snow until later in the evening and close to midnight before overspreading northeast KS overnight. This will be something to monitor tomorrow to see if snow near the Nebraska border could impact the evening commute.

Snow is likely Thursday into Thursday night across northeast KS with gusts around 25 mph as colder air comes in behind it. Lows will be in the teens Thursday night with single digits Friday night. This means wind chills will likely be in the single digits (mainly above zero with some spots below zero).

Saturday will still be chilly in the 30s but a big warm-up occurs by Sunday where highs will be back in the 50s and 60s through next week. Depending how much snow falls will impact how warm it will be able to get but for many kids enjoying spring break next week, it’ll feel like spring so perfect timing.

Taking Action:

Today is the statewide tornado drill at 10am. Not all counties will sound sirens so don’t be surprised if you don’t hear it. While you shouldn’t rely on sirens during a tornado warning (meant for those outside where it’s easier to hear them to go inside to seek additional information) whether you hear them or not, you should practice your safety plan at 10am. Also be mindful that many tornadoes in Kansas occur in the afternoon/evening hours so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to practice your safety plans during this time. Prepare for more snow Wednesday night through Friday morning and single digit temperatures by Saturday morning where wind chills will be near zero. Keep checking back in the coming days for updates as to how much snow to expect.

This will change as we get closer, keep checking back for updates. (WIBW)

