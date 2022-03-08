Topeka man behind bars after cocaine found during traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after cocaine was found in his possession during a traffic stop.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 32-year-old man is behind bars for cocaine possession after a traffic stop near SE 29th and SE Minnesota Ave. early Tuesday morning, March 8.

Just after 2 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a gold 1994 Ford Explorer for failing to stop at a stop sign.

The driver, Anthony K. Herrera, 32, of Topeka, was arrested after it was found he had a suspended driver’s license and warrants for his arrest out of the City of Topeka and Jefferson Co.

During the stop, deputies said they also found drugs.

Herrera was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for his warrants, as well as possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, vehicle registration violations, no liability insurance and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.