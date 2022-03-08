Salute Our Heroes: Ret. JCPD Lieutenant continues serving Geary Co. at USD 475

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A recently retired Junction City Police Lieutenant is helping to protect members of the community in a different way.

Scott Popovich has lived in and served the community of Junction City for more than two decades.

“I started with the Junction City Police Department in 1999 and retired in January of this year, so that gives me about 23 years of law enforcement experience in Junction City.” Junction City Police Department, Ret. Lt. Scott Popovich says.

In recent years, Popovich has worked with the Community Involvement Unit, fostering a positive relationship between the Police Department and Geary County School District.

“Most specifically for the last five years of my career, I spent directly in liaison with school district employees. I was in charge of the SRO program through the police department.” Popovich says.

Popovich was recently announced as USD 475′s Security Center Manager. He oversees all security within the school district, to keep students and staff safe.

“So, which gave me a huge understanding of how the district works, their protocols and things of that nature, which kind of made it easy to easy to transition into this, this current position.” Popovich says.

Popovich says he hopes students and staff realize he welcomes any staff or students to talk to him when he’s in the halls.

“I’m approachable.” Popovich says.

Popovich says he wants to keep the communication lines open with students and staff while keeping the facilities a safe place to work and learn.

