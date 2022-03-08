Advertisement

Salute Our Heroes: Ret. JCPD Lieutenant continues serving Geary Co. at USD 475

Salute Our Heroes: Ret. JCPD Lieutenant continues serving Geary Co. at USD 475
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A recently retired Junction City Police Lieutenant is helping to protect members of the community in a different way.

Scott Popovich has lived in and served the community of Junction City for more than two decades.

“I started with the Junction City Police Department in 1999 and retired in January of this year, so that gives me about 23 years of law enforcement experience in Junction City.” Junction City Police Department, Ret. Lt. Scott Popovich says.

In recent years, Popovich has worked with the Community Involvement Unit, fostering a positive relationship between the Police Department and Geary County School District.

“Most specifically for the last five years of my career, I spent directly in liaison with school district employees. I was in charge of the SRO program through the police department.” Popovich says.

Popovich was recently announced as USD 475′s Security Center Manager. He oversees all security within the school district, to keep students and staff safe.

“So, which gave me a huge understanding of how the district works, their protocols and things of that nature, which kind of made it easy to easy to transition into this, this current position.” Popovich says.

Popovich says he hopes students and staff realize he welcomes any staff or students to talk to him when he’s in the halls.

“I’m approachable.”  Popovich says.

Popovich says he wants to keep the communication lines open with students and staff while keeping the facilities a safe place to work and learn.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, lower right, and teammates celebrate after defeating Texas in...
Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket
Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident
Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.
18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder in Olathe East shooting
David Allen Brookens II
Man accused of stealing dozens of Downtown Topeka parking meters
Occupants in a Topeka home were able to make it out safely after a fire broke out in the...
Unattended cooking fire destroys Topeka home

Latest News

Strickland Freed
Kevin Strickland's first 100 days out of prison
Salute Our Heroes: Washburn Rural HS learning real-life skills with CTE
Washburn Rural HS learning real-life skills with CTE at The Shack in the cafeteria.
Salute Our Heroes: Washburn Rural HS learning real-life skills with CTE
IHOP is serving a free short stack of pancakes on March 1st to help encourage donations for...
IHOP’s National Pancake Day encourages donations for Children’s Miracle Network