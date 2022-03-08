Advertisement

One seriously injured in cross-over crash on icy Kansas City highway

A Missouri man was seriously injured after a head-on, crossover crash early Monday on an icy...
A Missouri man was seriously injured after a head-on, crossover crash early Monday on an icy roadway in Wyandotte County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man was seriously injured after a head-on, crossover crash early Monday on an icy roadway in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:42 a.m. Monday on Interstate 435, just north of K-5 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling north on I-435 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on an ice-covered bridge, struck the guardrail and entered the southbound lanes of I-435,

The Silverado then collided head-on with a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck that was traveling south on I-435.

The driver of the Colorado, Aron Wayne Scroggins, 51, of Weston, Mo., was reported to have serious injuries. Scroggins was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The patrol said Scroggins wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Silverado, Tyler Scott Paschall, 31, of Olathe, was reported to have possible injuries, but there was no report of him requiring ambulance transportation to the hospital. The patrol said Paschall was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their trucks, the patrol said.

