Man steals nearly 30 parking meters in Downtown Topeka

Stolen parking meters in Downtown Topeka
By Reina Flores
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka Police say they were notified last Thursday that someone damaged and stole parking meters along SW Jackson and 11th Street.

The meters were pried open to get out the change, then the suspect put them into a shopping cart to haul them away. He stole 26 meters from the 700, 900 and 1000 block of SW Jackson.

Monday around midnight, TPD says someone spotted 32-year-old David Allen Brookens at SW 8th and Jackson with the shopping cart. Officers arrested him for theft and aggravated criminal damage.

Some people we spoke with say hearing about the incident makes them feel less safe in the area.

“I know I work pretty late downtown, I work like 8:30 to 10:00 p.m. some nights so it definitely is uncomfortable having a young highschool girl downtown alone without anyone to watch.The managers where I work are really good about watching to make sure we get to our cars but you know, sometimes it’s hard when you park far away,” said Renae Sturgeon.

TPD says it is undetermined when the meters will be back on the streets or how much it will cost to repair them.

They say since the meters aren’t there, parking enforcement cannot issue citations.

