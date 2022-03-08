Man reflects on destructive Lawrence tornado

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roger Brown and his wife took shelter in their south Lawrence home as a tornado ripped through in 2019.

“I went outside like a normal Kansas guy to look at the tornado and it looked about an eighth of a mile away from my house,” says Brown. ”I couldn’t see the highway and they said it was rain-wrapped. That’s when I knew it was certainly a real deal and we were going to get hit. We went to the safe room and didn’t even get the door closed totally in there before it actually hit. So, close call.”

10 minutes later when the storm had passed, Roger and his wife came out of the storm shelter to find complete destruction.

“When we finally were able to come out of the storeroom about 10 minutes after it hit, of course we were walking through several inches of water in the basement from the rain. We had to climb over most of the debris in our staircase which was the roof, ceiling and everything from the main part of the house.”

When a tornado strikes, it is important to have a plan of action already in place. Sarah Teefey is with the Topeka National Weather Service and says having a plan ahead of a storm can save your life.

“We find that when people have a plan and practice that plan they generally are a lot calmer and can get to their shelter quicker,” says Teefey, “than people who didn’t have a plan or don’t know what to do or are scrambling last minute to grab stuff and put it together to go into their shelter.”

And it’s important to communicate your plan with everyone in the household and to ensure that everyone knows where to take shelter.

“Your best sheltering option if you were in a tornado warning would be to go to a basement or an engineered storm shelter. If you do not have either of those available, then you want to be on the lowest level of whatever building you are in or your house and find a small interior room that doesn’t have any windows.”

For Roger Brown, he plans to take shelter a little sooner if he again finds himself in a tornado’s path.

“I would caution people in the future to pay great attention to your weather reports, your weather people. If they tell you to take cover, please take cover.”

