Long-time Washburn women’s basketball coach Ron McHenry announces retirement

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University women’s basketball coach Ron McHenry is taking a timeout.

The long-time leader of the program announced his retirement Tuesday in an afternoon news conference in Washburn’s McPherson Room.

“Thank you for allowing me to do this,” McHenry said. “It’s been a great run. It’s been fun and exciting, and it’s been a blessing, and I couldn’t think of a better place to do it at.”

McHenry just wrapped up his 22nd season as head coach. He served as men’s basketball assistant under Bob Chipman before taking the women’s head coaching position ahead of the 2000-2001 season.

“It was a decision I thought about for a while,” McHenry said of his retirement. “No reason why (I’m retiring now) other than it was just the right time for me.”

McHenry led Washburn to a national championship in 2004-2005, a team that included his oldest daughter, Dani. His younger daughter, Sami, also played for him, while his son Ronnie golfed for Washburn, and currently coaches the team.

McHenry became emotional as he spoke about his family’s support. His wife Mischa and daughter Dani attended the news conference.

“They gave me the opportunity to coach and do something I really liked to do. I missed a lot of their stuff, but they always were there to support me,” he said, fighting tears.

McHenry concludes his career as the program’s winningest coach with a record of 490-180 (.731). He’s won eight MIAA regular-season titles and seven MIAA tournament titles at Washburn. He’s a four-time MIAA Coach of the Year and a two-time region coach of the year.

“Washburn has been my life. I don’t know anywhere else,” he said.

McHenry’s career began as a graduate assistant to Chipman, then an assistant boy’s coaching position at Perry Lecompton High School. In 1988, he became an assistant with the Topeka Sizzlers of the Continental Basketball Association, eventually becoming their interim head coach. He joined Washburn’s staff ahead of the 1989-90 campaign season.

“I wasn’t looking ever to bounce around once I got into Washburn and the Washburn family and the university,” McHenry said. “It had everything I wanted and everything I thought I needed to try to compete at the highest level.”

McHenry said his retirement plans include spending time with his grandchildren, taking walks with his wife, and playing golf.

