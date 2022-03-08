Advertisement

Kansas River dyed red to study flow, travel times

Kansas River being dyed red
Kansas River being dyed red(Kansas Water Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Scientists are attempting to study the flow of the Kansas River with red dye starting in Lawrence.

The Kansas Water Office says scientists and partners with the U.S. Geological Survey will inject a harmless bright red fluorescent dye into the Kansas River at the City of Lawrence all the way to Lake Quivira on Tuesday, March 8 through Thursday, March 10.

The Office said the study will be done in cooperation with the Unified Government of Wyandotte Co. and Kansas City, Kan., the city of Manhattan, the City of Olathe, the CIty of Topeka, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Nature Conservancy in Kansas and WaterOne.

According to the Office, the dye will help scientists track the flow of the Kansas River which will help estimate streamflow velocities and travel times.

