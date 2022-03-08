Kansas AG files motions in Wyandotte Co. to dismiss challenges of redistricting map

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Attorney General has filed motions in Wyandotte County to dismiss two challenges to the congressional redistricting map, after the Kansas Supreme Court refused to dismiss them.

Attorney General, Derek Schmidt, (R-Kansas) wrote on behalf of Secretary of State Scott Schwab and Wyandotte County Elections Commissioner Michael Abbott, “Plaintiffs ask this Court, for the first time in Kansas history, to hold that the Legislature’s redrawing of federal congressional maps violates the Kansas Constitution. There is good reason this lawsuit finds no support in precedent: Neither the U.S. Constitution nor any exercise of the state’s lawmaking power, including the Kansas Constitution, authorizes state courts to invalidate federal congressional maps—and certainly not under the legal theories Plaintiffs advance.”

The motions come after the state’s high court refused to dismiss the Wyandotte County challenges and a similar case filed in Douglas County District Court. The justices allowed the challenges to proceed in district court and encouraged an expedited process, citing the pending deadlines for the 2022 election cycle.

However, Schmidt argues state courts do not have the jurisdiction to hear the types of legal challenges to federal congressional districts in these cases.

“The Elections Clause [of the U.S. Constitution] commits the redistricting power to state legislatures, and no Kansas law—either statutory or constitutional—gives the state courts any role in evaluating the validity of duly enacted redistricting plans,” Schmidt wrote.

The lawsuits followed the Kansas Legislature’s passage of the “Ad Astra 2″ redistricting map in late January 2022. Democrats claim “the congressional reapportionment map passed by the Kansas Legislature is impermissibly gerrymandered in violation of the Kansas Constitution.”

Schmidt said the plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate a viable claim that the congressional map was politically unfair because the boundaries favored one political party over another. He noted that the Kansas Supreme Court has never held that a redistricting map constitutes a political gerrymander in violation of the Kansas Constitution.

Schmidt asked the Wyandotte County District Court to hold that the plaintiffs have not alleged racial gerrymandering that is judicially actionable.

You can read the motions in their entirety here.

