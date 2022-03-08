Just Food Executive Director announces departure

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Executive Director of Just Food has announced her departure from the food bank.

On Tuesday, March 8, the Just Food Board of Directors says Elizabeth Keever, Executive Director, announced her departure after almost nine years of service.

Just Food said Keever started in 2013 as Operations Director and was promoted to Executive Director in 2016.

“Words cannot convey the gratitude we have for Liz’s commitment to Just Food and the fight against food insecurity in Douglas County over the past nine years,” said James Walden, president of Just Food’s Board of Directors. “We look forward to continuing working with Liz through Just Food’s ongoing collaboration with Heartland.”

“Just Food is in a strong position to build upon Liz’s successes here,” Walden continued. “We are grateful for our talented staff and partners and the continued support of our generous donors and volunteers as we begin Just Food’s next chapter.”

Keever said she is leaving to pursue other opportunities to serve the community as Chief Development Officer at Heartland Community Health Center.

“I am honored to have been entrusted to lead one of the most vital and beloved organizations in our community,” said Keever. “Against all odds, we’ve grown our programming, increased our strategic partnerships, created the Cruising Cupboard, completed our first strategic plan, finished our building renovation, and met the unprecedented demands caused by the pandemic. Most importantly, we built the incredible Just Food team.”

“I leave knowing that the organization has never been in a better position to achieve its ambitious goals,” Keever continued. “Just Food will continue to have my support and the people I’ve met along the way will always have a special place in my heart.”

The Board said it has started to plan the search for its next Executive Director. Keever will remain in her position until May 15 to help with the transition.

Just Food is the community food bank for Douglas County.

