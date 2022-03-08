International opera singer, potential buyer plans to keep a piece of Topeka history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A potential buyer could be in place to keep a piece of Topeka history alive.

International opera singer David Lee Brewer hopes to write a new verse for three downtown Topeka buildings.

Brewer lives in Berlin, Germany. An August 3rd, he was contacted by Oshara Hayes of Topeka to save the buildings from demolition.

“I was kind of shocked because his buildings are very old. I didn’t know that they were still here,” said Brewer.

Brewer has a personal connection to the fight to save the buildings, he’s related to Topeka newspaper publisher Nick Chiles.

“My great, grand fourth great grandfather and Nick Chiles father are brothers, so that’s how I am related it’s like a first kind of cousin kind of basis,” Brewer said. “I grew up here and about and Nick Chiles my grandmother always talked about cousin Nick, cousin Nick cousin Nick, but I never met him of course, because he died in 1929.″

“It became pretty clear to me that tearing the building down walls a direct violation of the rules so i reached out to Cody Foster and started a conversation,” he said.

Brewer says he’s excited by the possibilities.

He says Aim Strategies has been very helpful through the process, “at the end, I shown him enough where he felt comfortable stopping the demolition.”

“He gave me the time to raise the capital, because I have to not only raise the capital to buy the buildings also, but I also have to raise the millions that is going to take to refurbish it and bring it back to life,” he said.

The Shawnee County Appraiser’s Office shows the three buildings are appraised at nearly $145,000.

Brewer says he knows refurbishing them will take time, “I do have viable options are already kind of put in place I won’t give their names because that’s not fair.”

But he says the time and effort are worth it, “it’s pretty clear to me that the buildings are stable and why would you tear down something that stable?” Brewer questioned.

“Of course, it’s going to take work to bring it back to life, but there’s so much history in these walls, American history, not just black history American history. What I know about Nick Chiles he was very interested in inclusion, he was just not for black people, he was for people,” he said.

Brewer is working with two of his cousins on the project.

Aim Strategies plans to move the taco shop concept it had planned for the buildings somewhere else in downtown Topeka.

Aim Strategies says their also working to support Brewer through the ownership transition, but they have not been asked to invest in his endeavor.

Brewer says he plans to have the ownership transfer over by the end of June.

