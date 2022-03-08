Advertisement

Go Topeka announced its next Senior Vice President of Innovation

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GO Topeka announced Stephanie Moran as the next Senior Vice President of Innovation on Tuesday.

Moran spent 18 years at Payless ShoeSource’s headquarters, leading multiple efforts in addition to creating its international franchising division. She was also President at Nutri-Shield, an agricultural startup based in Kansas, for three years.

Moran will officially start on Monday, March 28.

“We are fortunate to have Stephanie joining the team at GO Topeka,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and passion for the community, along with unique experiences that come from working in an agriculture startup company. We have built a solid foundation for Stephanie to capitalize on, and I am confident she will lead the community to continued success.”

Moran described how her experience would be beneficial for Go Topeka.

“I am excited to join the GO Topeka team and continue the work of the Greater Topeka Partnership in cultivating a new generation of startups and businesses,” Moran said. “I have built a career working with international businesses and spent the last three years as president of Nutri-Shield, a Kansas-based ag-tech startup. I know the challenges those emerging businesses and innovators are facing. I am excited to be an advocate for these groups and to make sure that GO Topeka is positioned to attract and develop Topeka and Shawnee County’s next generation of employers.”

Go Topeka shared that as the Senior Vice President, Moran will pursue new initiatives and continue to build progress already made in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The future of innovation and entrepreneurship in Topeka has never looked brighter,” said Duane Cantrell, chair of GO Topeka’s innovation advisory board and managing partner of Fulcrum Global Capital. “I am confident that Stephanie Moran will continue to advance this work. Her experience leading an established startup, like Nutri-Shield, and her background in international business with Payless ShoeSource make her uniquely prepared to speak to global entrepreneurs and business leaders as we position Topeka and Shawnee County to lead the region in innovation.”

Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership, also congratulated Moran on her accomplishment.

“Topeka and Shawnee County have made incredible progress in attracting the attention of the global startup community over the past few years,” said Pivarnik. “I am very pleased to see a person of Stephanie’s caliber assume this role. Her background, and ability to speak directly to the startup owners’ experience will greatly enhance GO Topeka’s ability to connect with entrepreneurs and innovation leaders in the years to come.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident
David Allen Brookens II
Man accused of stealing dozens of Downtown Topeka parking meters
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, lower right, and teammates celebrate after defeating Texas in...
Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket
One taken to the hospital after car collides with firetruck
Slick roads cause car to slide into fire truck near Topeka
Generic car crash
One taken to hospital after crash early Monday west of Topeka

Latest News

2019 Lawrence tornado survivor shares his story
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
Topeka City Council
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
police lights
Police: 1 Joplin, Mo. officer, suspect dead after shooting, 2 officers wounded