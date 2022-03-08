Go Topeka announced its next Senior Vice President of Innovation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GO Topeka announced Stephanie Moran as the next Senior Vice President of Innovation on Tuesday.

Moran spent 18 years at Payless ShoeSource’s headquarters, leading multiple efforts in addition to creating its international franchising division. She was also President at Nutri-Shield, an agricultural startup based in Kansas, for three years.

Moran will officially start on Monday, March 28.

“We are fortunate to have Stephanie joining the team at GO Topeka,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and passion for the community, along with unique experiences that come from working in an agriculture startup company. We have built a solid foundation for Stephanie to capitalize on, and I am confident she will lead the community to continued success.”

Moran described how her experience would be beneficial for Go Topeka.

“I am excited to join the GO Topeka team and continue the work of the Greater Topeka Partnership in cultivating a new generation of startups and businesses,” Moran said. “I have built a career working with international businesses and spent the last three years as president of Nutri-Shield, a Kansas-based ag-tech startup. I know the challenges those emerging businesses and innovators are facing. I am excited to be an advocate for these groups and to make sure that GO Topeka is positioned to attract and develop Topeka and Shawnee County’s next generation of employers.”

Go Topeka shared that as the Senior Vice President, Moran will pursue new initiatives and continue to build progress already made in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The future of innovation and entrepreneurship in Topeka has never looked brighter,” said Duane Cantrell, chair of GO Topeka’s innovation advisory board and managing partner of Fulcrum Global Capital. “I am confident that Stephanie Moran will continue to advance this work. Her experience leading an established startup, like Nutri-Shield, and her background in international business with Payless ShoeSource make her uniquely prepared to speak to global entrepreneurs and business leaders as we position Topeka and Shawnee County to lead the region in innovation.”

Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership, also congratulated Moran on her accomplishment.

“Topeka and Shawnee County have made incredible progress in attracting the attention of the global startup community over the past few years,” said Pivarnik. “I am very pleased to see a person of Stephanie’s caliber assume this role. Her background, and ability to speak directly to the startup owners’ experience will greatly enhance GO Topeka’s ability to connect with entrepreneurs and innovation leaders in the years to come.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.