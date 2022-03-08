Geary Co. Schools drop masks for non-Fort Riley schools

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Co. Schools has dropped its mask requirements for schools not on Fort Riley.

The USD 475 Board of Education voted Monday night to make masks optional for students, staff, and visitors not on Fort Riley. The decision goes into effect Tuesday. The district says its ‘Test to Stay’ program will also be suspended. Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 will need to stay away from the school for five days, and are encouraged to wear a mask for five days after their return.

Masks will still be required at Fort Riley Elementary School, Fort Riley Middle School, Morris Hill Elementary School, Seitz Elementary School, and Ware Elementary School.

