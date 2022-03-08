FSGC’s new Topeka center focused on children’s mental health breaks ground

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new facility for Northeast Kansas kids is one step closer to opening next year.

Family Service & Guidance Center (FSGC) held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for a new Youth Crisis & Recovery Center. According to FSGC, the 24,000 sq. ft. facility will cost up to $7.9 million.

The new building is said to host multiple services for children and teens who are experiencing severe mental health crises which includes a program for adolescents who struggle with substance use disorders and their mental health.

FSGC’s Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Tracy Kihm, told 13 NEWS since the pandemic began, there has been an increase in mental health concerns among children.

”We are seeing more and more children in youth in crisis and that the crises are more and more severe,” said Kihm. “The need for the beds, we wish we had it yesterday, but we are really excited to have this project and be able to do this for our community.”

FSGC said the two-story building will have therapy suites, rooms for meetings and group therapy, communal areas, an education center, a therapeutic activity room, a reception area, two playgrounds, and bedrooms for clients.

“All of us are very excited about taking this next important step in children’s mental and behavioral health care,” said Kihm. “We’ll be able to provide a level of service not currently available in our area.”

The construction is scheduled to be finished by spring 2023.

The groundbreaking was on the south side of the KSGC campus, located at 327 S.W. Frazier Ave.

