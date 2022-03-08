Advertisement

Four arrested in Dickinson Co. meth bust

From Left to Right, Jerry W. Smith, Jr., Christopher A. Smith, Fallan K. Perkins, and Nikki P....
From Left to Right, Jerry W. Smith, Jr., Christopher A. Smith, Fallan K. Perkins, and Nikki P. Nelson, all of Abilene were arrested March 4th in Dickinson Co.(Dickinson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were arrested after meth was found during a search warrant at two separate houses.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4, the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from the Abilene Police Department conducted a joint operation with the simultaneous execution of search warrants at two houses in Abilene.

The Sheriff’s Office said the warrants were in connection to the sale of methamphetamine at 400 SE 2nd St. and 321 NE 12th St.

During the execution of the officers, deputies said they found methamphetamine and seized it.

Jerry W. Smith, Jr., 39, of Abilene, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute, unlawful acquisition of drug proceeds, no drug tax stamp, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher A. Smith, 64, of Abilene, was arrested for possession for methamphetamine, possession of opiates, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and an arrest and detain order issued by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Fallan K. Perkins, 36, of Abilene was arrested on three warrants issued by other jurisdictions.

Lastly, Nikki P. Nelson, 30, of Abilene, was arrested on an Arrest Detain Order issued by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The Sheriff’s Office said all four were taken to the Dickinson Co. Detention Center where they will be held pending first appearance.

