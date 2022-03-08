Four arrested in Dickinson Co. meth bust

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were arrested after meth was found during a search warrant at two separate houses.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4, the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from the Abilene Police Department conducted a joint operation with the simultaneous execution of search warrants at two houses in Abilene.

The Sheriff’s Office said the warrants were in connection to the sale of methamphetamine at 400 SE 2nd St. and 321 NE 12th St.

During the execution of the officers, deputies said they found methamphetamine and seized it.

Jerry W. Smith, Jr., 39, of Abilene, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute, unlawful acquisition of drug proceeds, no drug tax stamp, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher A. Smith, 64, of Abilene, was arrested for possession for methamphetamine, possession of opiates, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and an arrest and detain order issued by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Fallan K. Perkins, 36, of Abilene was arrested on three warrants issued by other jurisdictions.

Lastly, Nikki P. Nelson, 30, of Abilene, was arrested on an Arrest Detain Order issued by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The Sheriff’s Office said all four were taken to the Dickinson Co. Detention Center where they will be held pending first appearance.

