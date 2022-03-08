ESU Director of Athletics sets retirement after 50-year career

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University Director of Athletics has announced his retirement.

Emporia State University says Kent Weiser, Director of Athletics, has announced his plan to end his 50-year-long career with retirement on Tuesday, March 8.

ESU said Weiser spent the last 23 years of his career at the university and will leave on July 1, 2022.

”It has been an honor to serve as Director of Athletics for Emporia State the past 23 years,” said Weiser. “I have high expectations of myself, knowing that being successful in this position requires one to expend a great deal of mental and physical energy every day. I have been honest with myself about how long I can perform these duties at the level I personally expect, and feel it is best for the Department and our programs to turn the leadership over to someone with fresh ideas and new energy.”

Weiser’s first day at ESU was on Aug. 8, 1999, and ever since then, the university said the Hornets have consistently competed at the national level in NCAA Division II on the field, in the classroom and in the stands.

ESU said the Hornets have won 25 MIAA regular-season team championships and 18 tournament championships under Weiser’s leadership. It said every program has made an appearance in the NCAA Championships on his watch with a total of 126 national placements, 11 top-eight finishes, 6 top-four finishes, 4 championship game appearances and the 2010 women’s basketball national championship.

ESU said Weiser led teams to finish in the top-20 of Division II in 11 different sports.

”I cannot say enough about the great coaches that I’ve had the opportunity to work with throughout my time at ESU. They have built, and continue to build, championship programs through dedication and hard work,” said Weiser. “I appreciate all of them and am grateful for the positive impact they have made on my life.”

ESU said it has ranked in the top half of over 300 NCAA Division II schools in every one of Weiser’s 22 years, with seven top 50 finishes, three top-25 places and an MIAA best 11th place finish in the 2007-08 Directors Cup Standings.

Off the field, the university said student-athletes have had tremendous success in the classroom and in the community. It said Hornets from nine different programs been named Academic All-American 34 times during Weiser’s tenure with every team having at least one Academic All-District performer.

ESU said it has had a department-wide GPA of over 3,0 for the last 26 straight semesters.

The university said student-athletes earned the NCAA Team Works Community Service Competition Award for Division II for 2021 and were in first place in the MIAA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Cup Standings after the first semester of this academic year.

According to ESU, the Team Works Community Service Competition Award is based on the number of service hours completed and the number of participating student-athletes. It said the MIAA SAAC Cup is an annual competition between MIAA institution SAACs with points achieved through Make-A-Wish participation, meetings, completion of NCAA legislative grids and participation in community service and engagement groups.

”The student-athletes I’ve had a chance to work with at Emporia State have been tremendous,” said Weiser. “They have been an inspiration to me.”

ESU said the athletic and academic success has combined to put every Hornet program in the top 25 in national attendance at some point during Weiser’s tenure.

ESU said Weiser spearheaded many physical changes to its athletic facilities over the years. The past year has seen several improvements highlighted by the indoor/outdoor Kossover Family Tennis Complex and renovations to the basketball and volleyball practice facilities.

The university said the improvements join the renovations of the ESU Soccer Pitch including a scoreboard, semi-permanent seating areas and a fence around the soccer complex, Jones Field Turf at Welch Stadium, the Golden Oval of Witten Track, the Dennis Shogren Family Videoboard, the Robertson Renovation of the Hornet football locker room, the ESU Athletics Weight Room, Hanna Baseball/Softball Clubhouse, the artificial turf for both baseball and softball along with the Preston Family Scoreboards at the Trusler Sports Complex, and a new scoreboard and videoboard at White Auditorium as completed projects under Weiser’s watch - with 100% of the funding coming from private donors.

ESU said the improvements have helped maintain the facilities as some of the best in the division.

Throughout his career, ESU said Weiser has been aware of the importance of diversity in athletics, as well as in the world. Just six months into his position, it said he applied for and was granted an NCAA Strategic Alliance Matching Grant. The grant program was established to provide more opportunities in athletics administration for women and minorities.

The next year, ESU said Weiser spearheaded the effort to add women’s soccer as a varsity sport.

According to the university, Weiser was a member of the NCAA Inclusion Advisory Group with the mission to study issues related to diversity and inclusion, as well as to make recommendations on D II initiatives that would improve diversity.

In 2014, ESU said Weiser was awarded the Emporia State Presidential Award for Distinguished Service to Diversity. It said the award recognizes those who show a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

On a more personal level, ESU said in the fall of 2020 Weiser led a series of discussions with student-athletes following the summer of social unrest.

ESU said Weiser has been active in leadership positions at the conference and national level. He is the past chair of the MIAA Institutional Representatives Committee and a former NCAA Division II National Football Committee member.

”As an ESU alum and former student-athlete - I have watched Kent lead the department over the years. I know that his commitment to student-athletes has always been at the forefront of all he has done in Athletics during his tenure here at ESU,” said Emporia State University Interim President Ken Hush.

The university said Weiser has worked under four presidents and three interims during his tenure.

“I have had a chance to work with some of the best Presidents and Athletics Administrators in the country, and I appreciate all the support and leadership they have provided to Emporia State Athletics, and to me,” said Weiser. “Special thanks to Kay Schallenkamp, the President who hired me in 1999, and to current President Ken Hush, for helping me during the transitional periods of my professional career.”

ESU said Weiser is a Great Bend native and earned his bachelor of arts and a master of science in education from the University of Kansas. He started his career at KU in the athletics department where he worked from 1981-88.

During his time at KU, ESU said Weiser held administrative positions as ticket manager and marketing director. He also served as the women’s golf coach from 84-88.

Weiser was also the associate director of development for Ottawa University from 90-93. He joined ESU after serving as associate athletic director at Oregon State University for 6 years.

”I’m confident the future of Emporia State Athletics is bright,” said Weiser, “and the best days are yet to come.”

