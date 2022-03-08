Advertisement

Early-morning vehicle fire near downtown Topeka under investigation

Crews responded to an early-morning vehicle fire on Tuesday in the 1400 block of S.E. Monroe, just south of downtown Topeka.
Crews responded to an early-morning vehicle fire on Tuesday in the 1400 block of S.E. Monroe, just south of downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning vehicle fire on Tuesday just south of downtown Topeka is under investigation.

The fire was reported around 5:25 a.m. in the 1400 block of S.E. Monroe.

First-arriving crews found a van that was fully involved in flames, authorities said.

The van was parked with several other vehicles behind a building just north of S.E. 15th and Monroe.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and prevented it from spreading to other nearby vehicles.

The van appeared to be a total loss.

Around 5:45 a.m., a Topeka fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

No injuries had been reported as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

