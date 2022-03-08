Discussions of banning transgender women, girls in Kansas sports return to Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People packed a Statehouse hearing room Monday where the Senate Education Committee heard testimony on a bill allowing only biological females on women’s and girls’ school sports teams in Kansas.

Those who are for it say the bill addresses an important issue regarding fairness in sports, but those against it say the bill is about much more than games.

Senator Renee Erickson brought the “fairness in women’s sports act” back for another try.

It would require student athletic teams only include members who are of the same biological sex unless designated as coed.

“Senate Bill 484 is about fairness and athletic opportunities for girls, nothing more nothing less,” said Senator Erikson. “Either you believe the science, anatomy, and physiology that boys and girls are different or you don’t. Either you believe these differences create an athletic advantage especially when it comes to strength and speed or you don’t. Either you believe girls should have equal opportunities to excel or you don’t.”

Erikson said this is essentially the same bill lawmakers passed last session, but Governor Laura Kelly vetoed.

The senate fell just one vote shy of overriding her veto.

“Its frustrating, it’s very frustrating because.. just why, you’ve already lost.. why come back again just so we can go through this again,” said Representative Stephanie Byers. “These are the same arguments we have heard over and over again and its like talking apples to oranges.”

Supporters say it’s about fair competition.

“You are going to hear a false narrative that states when it comes to this legislation, it should be about the community, humanity, and being inclusive; but that’s all fine as sub categories of sports, but sports is about competition,” said Rep. Barbara Ehardt. “Its about winning and if it wasn’t about winning, players wouldn’t get cut and coaches wouldn’t get fired.”

Federal Courts have long recognized that it is constitutional to provide separate programs based on sex,” said Matt Sharp with Alliance Defending Freedom. “In fact, none other than Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the author of the Supreme Court’s ruling that women must be allowed to attend a Virginian Military Institute. She recognized that female students would require different physical fitness standards because of the quote ‘physiological difference between male and female individuals.”

Opponents say the bill is about much more than leveling the playing field.

“The cruelty is the point, they want to hurt trans-kids and they want to keep us in the closet,” said Jessie Feaster. “This is a convenient way to do it. If they cared about anything to do with womens’ athletics, they would have been funding them better for the last thirty or forty years.”

“Its not about sports, its about telling kids you have to get back in the closet,” said Byers. “We know that causes emotional exhaustion and we understand that exhaustion causes stress, it causes depression and that’s why trans-kids are five hundred percent more likely to take their lives.”

The Education Committee now must decide whether to advance the bill to the full senate.

A date for their discussion has not been decided.

