Car runs off road Tuesday morning north of Topeka

No serious injuries were reported after a silver, four-door Pontiac G6 ran off the road and went into a ditch Tuesday morning in the 900 block of N.W. 50th, just north of Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after a four-door car ran off the road and went into a ditch Tuesday morning just north of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m. in the 900 block of N.W. 50th. The location was just west of N.W. 50th and Rochester Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a Pontiac G6 was headed east on N.W 50th when it left the road on the right -- or south -- side.

The car then entered a ditch and appeared to have struck a wooden power pole.

Emergency responders were called to the scene to evaluate the driver of the Pontiac for possible injuries, but that person didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Both east- and westbound traffic on N.W. 50th was blocked in both directions as a wrecker pulled the car out of the ditch.

