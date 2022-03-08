Car catches fire on US-24 highway northwest of Topeka

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - A car caught fire Tuesday morning just northwest of Topeka, sending thick black smoke into the sky.

The fire was reported around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday on N.W. US-24 highway, about a mile west of N.W. Menoken Road.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the silver, four-door Toyota Camry, which was parked on the right -- or south -- shoulder of eastbound US-24, just east of N.W. Country Side Road.

Crews from the Silver Lake Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said none of the car’s occupants had been located as of 9:25 a.m. Tuesday.

However, initial reports indicated everyone made it of the car safely.

As crews battled the car fire, eastbound traffic on US-24 was diverted onto southbound N.W. Country Side Road. Motorists then could take N.W. Country Side Road to N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road, then proceed east to northbound N.W. US-75 highway and reconnect with eastbound US-24 highway.

