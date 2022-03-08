Brown Co. search warrant lands man behind bars

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha man is behind bars following a Brown County search warrant.

Lance Schultz, 52, of Hiawatha was arrested for Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said their drug task force executed a search warrant around 4:45 p.m. on Monday at an apartment at 110 S. 12th St. and took Schultz into custody.

The Hiawatha Police Department also assisted in the arrest.

