Advertisement

Brown Co. search warrant lands man behind bars

Lance Schultz, 52, arrested on several drug charges in Brown County.
Lance Schultz, 52, arrested on several drug charges in Brown County.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha man is behind bars following a Brown County search warrant.

Lance Schultz, 52, of Hiawatha was arrested for Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said their drug task force executed a search warrant around 4:45 p.m. on Monday at an apartment at 110 S. 12th St. and took Schultz into custody.

The Hiawatha Police Department also assisted in the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident
David Allen Brookens II
Man accused of stealing dozens of Downtown Topeka parking meters
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, lower right, and teammates celebrate after defeating Texas in...
Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket
One taken to the hospital after car collides with firetruck
Slick roads cause car to slide into fire truck near Topeka
Generic car crash
One taken to hospital after crash early Monday west of Topeka

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Wichita airmen join lawsuit in face of discharge for COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Emajen Avery, 24
Wichita woman arrested after meth found during traffic stop
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas AG files motions in Wyandotte Co. to dismiss challenges of redistricting map
No serious injuries were reported after a silver, four-door Pontiac G6 ran off the road and...
Car runs off road Tuesday morning north of Topeka