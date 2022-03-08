Advertisement

Big Jay voted one of top college mascots by NCAA fans

Big Jay the Kansas mascot during an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia...
Big Jay the Kansas mascot during an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NCAA fans have voted KU’s Big Jay as one of the best college mascots.

With March Madness tipping off next week, Time2Play.com says it conducted a survey of nearly 1,500 NCAA basketball fans who voted the University of Kansas’ Big Jay as a top mascot in college hoops.

Overall KU’s Big Jay was ranked 10th by the gambling website, falling behind:

  • Oregon’s The Duck
  • Michigan State’s Sparty
  • George Town’s Jack the Bulldog
  • North Carolina’s Ramses
  • Texas’ Hook ‘Em
  • UCLA’s Joe Bruin
  • Florida’s Albert Aligator
  • UConn’s Jonathan the Husky
  • Louisville’s Louie

Meanwhile, Kansas State University’s Willie the Wildcat was considered one of the worst by the survey. He came in 65th just before:

  • Tulsa’s Captain Cane
  • California’s Oski the Bear
  • Stanford’s Tree
  • New Mexico State’s Pistol Pete
  • Providence’s Friar Dom

To read the full survey, click HERE.

