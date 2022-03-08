Big Jay voted one of top college mascots by NCAA fans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NCAA fans have voted KU’s Big Jay as one of the best college mascots.

With March Madness tipping off next week, Time2Play.com says it conducted a survey of nearly 1,500 NCAA basketball fans who voted the University of Kansas’ Big Jay as a top mascot in college hoops.

Overall KU’s Big Jay was ranked 10th by the gambling website, falling behind:

Oregon’s The Duck

Michigan State’s Sparty

George Town’s Jack the Bulldog

North Carolina’s Ramses

Texas’ Hook ‘Em

UCLA’s Joe Bruin

Florida’s Albert Aligator

UConn’s Jonathan the Husky

Louisville’s Louie

Meanwhile, Kansas State University’s Willie the Wildcat was considered one of the worst by the survey. He came in 65th just before:

Tulsa’s Captain Cane

California’s Oski the Bear

Stanford’s Tree

New Mexico State’s Pistol Pete

Providence’s Friar Dom

To read the full survey, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.