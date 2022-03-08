Big Jay voted one of top college mascots by NCAA fans
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NCAA fans have voted KU’s Big Jay as one of the best college mascots.
With March Madness tipping off next week, Time2Play.com says it conducted a survey of nearly 1,500 NCAA basketball fans who voted the University of Kansas’ Big Jay as a top mascot in college hoops.
Overall KU’s Big Jay was ranked 10th by the gambling website, falling behind:
- Oregon’s The Duck
- Michigan State’s Sparty
- George Town’s Jack the Bulldog
- North Carolina’s Ramses
- Texas’ Hook ‘Em
- UCLA’s Joe Bruin
- Florida’s Albert Aligator
- UConn’s Jonathan the Husky
- Louisville’s Louie
Meanwhile, Kansas State University’s Willie the Wildcat was considered one of the worst by the survey. He came in 65th just before:
- Tulsa’s Captain Cane
- California’s Oski the Bear
- Stanford’s Tree
- New Mexico State’s Pistol Pete
- Providence’s Friar Dom
