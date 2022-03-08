Advertisement

Ayoka Lee, Holly Kersgieter among athletes honored by Big 12

Kansas State forward Ayoka Lee scored 32 points in the Wildcats upset 68-59 win over No. 10...
Kansas State forward Ayoka Lee scored 32 points in the Wildcats upset 68-59 win over No. 10 Baylor on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.(Kansas State Athletics)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the regular season completed, the Big 12 handed out awards to the best players in the conference.

After leading the Jayhawks to a 20-win season, KU head coach Brandon Schneider was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Also honored were two of the best players for both the Jayhawks and the Wildcats. Ayoka Lee was unanimously named to her third-career All-Big 12 First team and Holly Kersgieter also was named for the first time to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Lee and Taiyanna Jackson were selections to the Big 12 All-Defensive team. Two Wildcats were named to the All-Freshmen team. That was Brylee Glenn and Serena Sundell.

And KU’s Zakiyah Franklin and Jackson along with K-State’s Sundell were All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions.

Below is a full breakdown of all the awards handed out by the conference.

2021-22 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Awards

AwardAthleteSchool
Coach of the YearBrandon SchneiderKansas
Player of the YearNaLyssa SmithBaylor
Defensive Player of the YearLexi DonarskiIowa State
Newcomer of the YearJordan LewisBaylor
Freshmen of the YearRori HarmonTexas
Sixth Player AwardSkylar VannOklahoma

2022 All-Big 12 First Team

Bold indicates unanimous selection.
Player (Times Selected)School
Jordan Lewis, Gr. GuardBaylor
NaLyssa Smith, Sr. Forward (3)Baylor
Lexi Donarski, So. GuardIowa State
Ashley Joens, Sr. Guard/Forward (3)Iowa State
Emily Ryan, So. GuardIowa State
Holly Kersgieter, Jr. GuardKansas
Ayoka Lee, Jr. Center (3)Kansas State
Taylor Robertson, Sr. GuardOklahoma
Madi Williams, Sr. Guard/Forward (2)Oklahoma
Vivian Gray, Sr. Guard (4)Texas Tech

2022 All-Big 12 Second Team

PlayerSchool
Sarah Andrew, So. GuardBaylor
Lauren Fields, Jr. GuardOklahoma State
Joanne Allen-Taylor, Sr. GuardTexas
Rori Harmon, Fr. GuardTexas
Esmery Martinez, Jr. ForwardWest Virginia

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

SchoolPlayer
BaylorJa’Mee Asberry, Queen Egbo
KansasZakiyah Franklin, Taiyanna Jackson
Kansas StateSerena Sundell
TCULauren Heard
TexasLauren Ebo, Aliyah Matharu
West VirginiaKK Deans, Kari Niblack, Madisen Smith

2022 Big 12 All-Defensive Team

PlayerSchool
NaLyssa Smith, Sr. ForwardBaylor
Lexi Donarski, So. GuardIowa State
Taiyanna Jackson, Jr. CenterKansas
Ayoka Lee, Jr. CenterKansas State
Rori Harmon, Fr. GuardTexas

2022 Big 12 All-Freshmen Team

Bold indicates unanimous selection.
PlayerSchool
Brylee Glenn, GuardKansas State
Serena Sundell, GuardKansas State
Kelbie Washington, GuardOklahoma
Rori Harmon, GuardTexas
JJ Quinerly, GuardWest Virginia

