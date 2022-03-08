Ayoka Lee, Holly Kersgieter among athletes honored by Big 12

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the regular season completed, the Big 12 handed out awards to the best players in the conference.

After leading the Jayhawks to a 20-win season, KU head coach Brandon Schneider was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Also honored were two of the best players for both the Jayhawks and the Wildcats. Ayoka Lee was unanimously named to her third-career All-Big 12 First team and Holly Kersgieter also was named for the first time to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Lee and Taiyanna Jackson were selections to the Big 12 All-Defensive team. Two Wildcats were named to the All-Freshmen team. That was Brylee Glenn and Serena Sundell.

And KU’s Zakiyah Franklin and Jackson along with K-State’s Sundell were All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions.

Below is a full breakdown of all the awards handed out by the conference.

2021-22 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Awards

Award Athlete School Coach of the Year Brandon Schneider Kansas Player of the Year NaLyssa Smith Baylor Defensive Player of the Year Lexi Donarski Iowa State Newcomer of the Year Jordan Lewis Baylor Freshmen of the Year Rori Harmon Texas Sixth Player Award Skylar Vann Oklahoma

2022 All-Big 12 First Team

Bold indicates unanimous selection.

Player (Times Selected) School Jordan Lewis, Gr. Guard Baylor NaLyssa Smith, Sr. Forward (3) Baylor Lexi Donarski, So. Guard Iowa State Ashley Joens, Sr. Guard/Forward (3) Iowa State Emily Ryan, So. Guard Iowa State Holly Kersgieter, Jr. Guard Kansas Ayoka Lee, Jr. Center (3) Kansas State Taylor Robertson, Sr. Guard Oklahoma Madi Williams, Sr. Guard/Forward (2) Oklahoma Vivian Gray, Sr. Guard (4) Texas Tech

2022 All-Big 12 Second Team

Player School Sarah Andrew, So. Guard Baylor Lauren Fields, Jr. Guard Oklahoma State Joanne Allen-Taylor, Sr. Guard Texas Rori Harmon, Fr. Guard Texas Esmery Martinez, Jr. Forward West Virginia

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

School Player Baylor Ja’Mee Asberry, Queen Egbo Kansas Zakiyah Franklin, Taiyanna Jackson Kansas State Serena Sundell TCU Lauren Heard Texas Lauren Ebo, Aliyah Matharu West Virginia KK Deans, Kari Niblack, Madisen Smith

2022 Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Player School NaLyssa Smith, Sr. Forward Baylor Lexi Donarski, So. Guard Iowa State Taiyanna Jackson, Jr. Center Kansas Ayoka Lee, Jr. Center Kansas State Rori Harmon, Fr. Guard Texas

2022 Big 12 All-Freshmen Team

Bold indicates unanimous selection.

Player School Brylee Glenn, Guard Kansas State Serena Sundell, Guard Kansas State Kelbie Washington, Guard Oklahoma Rori Harmon, Guard Texas JJ Quinerly, Guard West Virginia

