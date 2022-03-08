Ayoka Lee, Holly Kersgieter among athletes honored by Big 12
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the regular season completed, the Big 12 handed out awards to the best players in the conference.
After leading the Jayhawks to a 20-win season, KU head coach Brandon Schneider was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year.
Also honored were two of the best players for both the Jayhawks and the Wildcats. Ayoka Lee was unanimously named to her third-career All-Big 12 First team and Holly Kersgieter also was named for the first time to the All-Big 12 First Team.
Lee and Taiyanna Jackson were selections to the Big 12 All-Defensive team. Two Wildcats were named to the All-Freshmen team. That was Brylee Glenn and Serena Sundell.
And KU’s Zakiyah Franklin and Jackson along with K-State’s Sundell were All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions.
Below is a full breakdown of all the awards handed out by the conference.
2021-22 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Awards
|Award
|Athlete
|School
|Coach of the Year
|Brandon Schneider
|Kansas
|Player of the Year
|NaLyssa Smith
|Baylor
|Defensive Player of the Year
|Lexi Donarski
|Iowa State
|Newcomer of the Year
|Jordan Lewis
|Baylor
|Freshmen of the Year
|Rori Harmon
|Texas
|Sixth Player Award
|Skylar Vann
|Oklahoma
2022 All-Big 12 First Team
Bold indicates unanimous selection.
|Player (Times Selected)
|School
|Jordan Lewis, Gr. Guard
|Baylor
|NaLyssa Smith, Sr. Forward (3)
|Baylor
|Lexi Donarski, So. Guard
|Iowa State
|Ashley Joens, Sr. Guard/Forward (3)
|Iowa State
|Emily Ryan, So. Guard
|Iowa State
|Holly Kersgieter, Jr. Guard
|Kansas
|Ayoka Lee, Jr. Center (3)
|Kansas State
|Taylor Robertson, Sr. Guard
|Oklahoma
|Madi Williams, Sr. Guard/Forward (2)
|Oklahoma
|Vivian Gray, Sr. Guard (4)
|Texas Tech
2022 All-Big 12 Second Team
|Player
|School
|Sarah Andrew, So. Guard
|Baylor
|Lauren Fields, Jr. Guard
|Oklahoma State
|Joanne Allen-Taylor, Sr. Guard
|Texas
|Rori Harmon, Fr. Guard
|Texas
|Esmery Martinez, Jr. Forward
|West Virginia
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
|School
|Player
|Baylor
|Ja’Mee Asberry, Queen Egbo
|Kansas
|Zakiyah Franklin, Taiyanna Jackson
|Kansas State
|Serena Sundell
|TCU
|Lauren Heard
|Texas
|Lauren Ebo, Aliyah Matharu
|West Virginia
|KK Deans, Kari Niblack, Madisen Smith
2022 Big 12 All-Defensive Team
|Player
|School
|NaLyssa Smith, Sr. Forward
|Baylor
|Lexi Donarski, So. Guard
|Iowa State
|Taiyanna Jackson, Jr. Center
|Kansas
|Ayoka Lee, Jr. Center
|Kansas State
|Rori Harmon, Fr. Guard
|Texas
2022 Big 12 All-Freshmen Team
Bold indicates unanimous selection.
|Player
|School
|Brylee Glenn, Guard
|Kansas State
|Serena Sundell, Guard
|Kansas State
|Kelbie Washington, Guard
|Oklahoma
|Rori Harmon, Guard
|Texas
|JJ Quinerly, Guard
|West Virginia
