Applications open for Community Service Tax Credit Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications for the Community Service Tax Credit Program are now open.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, March 8, applications for the Community Service Tax Credit Program are being accepted.

Gov. Kelly said CSP provides the chance for private organizations, non-profit organizations and public health care entities to improve their ability to undertake major capital campaigns for projects involving children and family services, non-governmental crime prevention, youth apprenticeship and youth technical training and health care.

“The Community Service Tax Credit program is an incredible opportunity for nonprofit organizations to create lasting, meaningful changes for people across Kansas,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “These tax credits will foster local solutions to local challenges, and they will help improve the quality of life for Kansans now and into the future.”

Under the program, Kelly said the state authorizes nonprofits to offer tax credits to donors who make contributions towards approved projects.

Kelly said proposed projects should be unique or once-only and create a lasting value for charitable organizations. For example, she said the project could include a capital campaign, major equipment purchase, major renovation, capacity building and more.

Since 2019, Kelly said CSP has earmarked $1 million for child care and early childhood development projects for services to Kansans under 5.

“These tax credits help local nonprofit and healthcare organizations streamline their fundraising efforts, to more effectively improve the health and economic wellbeing of Kansas communities,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “We’re asking Kansans to tell us about their initiatives, and if they are a good fit for the CSP program, we will provide a significant resource to help bring these projects to fruition across Kansas.”

Kelly said applicants can request up to $200,000 in tax credits. She said applicant organizations in rural areas are eligible for a 70% credit and those in non-rural areas are eligible for a 50% credit.

Applications will close on April 30, 2022.

For more information or to apply, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.